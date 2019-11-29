Substantial Rain Ready To Soak The Mother Lode

Heavy rain in Sonora View Photo

The Winter Storm Warning currently in effect for Sierra Nevada and the Mother Lode above 2,500 feet, will expire at 10 AM this morning today.

Afterwards, a less severe Winter Weather Advisory will continue through noon today. Light snow showers could linger into the evening and early overnight hours.

One to eight inches of additional snow accumulation is possible above the 2,500 foot elevation through noon today.

A new storm system will bring very heavy snow and blowing snow on Saturday which will continue at times through Monday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada for elevations above 7,000 feet from Saturday morning through Monday afternoon.

Total snow accumulations of several feet is likely above the 7,000 foot elevation and a few inches of snow is expected from 5,000 to 7,000 feet.

However, this will also mean that periods of heavy rainfall is expected in the Sierra Nevada below 7,000 feet from Saturday night into Monday afternoon.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Sierra Nevada and the Sierra Nevada foothills from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

Atmospheric conditions may support torrential rainfall below 7,000 feet.

Rain amounts of three to six inches are conceivable.

Substantial flooding is possible in the form of mudslides, rockslides, and debris flow.

Some roads may become impassible or washed out, resulting in road closures.

Additionally, the winds could gust as high as fifty-five mph on exposed ridgetops and along the crest.

Wind chill readings of as low as twenty-five below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as thirty minutes.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, and warm clothing in your vehicle.