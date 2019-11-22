State Law Requiring President Release Tax Returns Deemed Unconstitutional

California Supreme Court Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA –The California Supreme Court has shot down a new state law mandating that candidates for President and Governor disclose tax returns in order to appear on the state’s primary ballot.

Justices issued a ruling Thursday stating that requiring candidates to disclose personal financial information is unconstitutional. A decision on the matter was fast-tracked because the deadline for submitting tax returns ahead of the primary is next week. The decision was 7-0 citing that the state’s Constitution requires an “inclusive open presidential primary ballot.” In addition, the justices indicated that it is the voters decision at the ballot box whether to support a candidate who does not release tax documents, and should not be a requirement for a candidate to seek office.

Citing that she is very pleased with the court’s decision, Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove says, “Republicans have repeatedly voiced our position that the Democrats’ Presidential Disclosure law is unconstitutional and an attempt to tamper with the Presidential primary by suppressing Republican voter turn-out.”

President Trump broke with recent tradition by not releasing his returns and has cited an ongoing IRS audit as the reason.