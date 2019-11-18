15-Minute Delays On Hwy 4

San Andreas, CA — If you are stuck in Highway 4 traffic it could be due to a last-minute cone zone added on Monday morning.

Caltrans says the late-scheduled work is for today in the area between Live Oak Drive and Main Street Douglas Flat. Crews are doing landscape and irrigation work until 4 p.m. along the stretch and delays could be as lengthy as 15 minutes at a time.

For the rest of this week’s roadwork roster, click here. Some of these cone zones are also wreaking ten to 15 minute-delays and there are some temporary road closures in the mix as well.