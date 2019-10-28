New Red Flag Warning For Tuesday And Wednesday

Forest area at Pinecrest View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Mother Lode and the Stanislaus National Forest, which is in effect from 8 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PDT Wednesday.

Another weather system will drop into the Great Basin region Tuesday into Wednesday creating strong north to east winds over portions of Northern California.

Winds of fifteen to thirty-five mph are likely with gusts ranging from thirty-five to sixty mph. Winds will be highest in canyons and over exposed ridges.

Daytime relative humidity values will be very low (around the single digits and teens), with extremely poor overnight recoveries (from the low teens to twenty-five percent) Tuesday night.

This combination of dry conditions and gusty winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions for much of the area. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning in the forest is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.