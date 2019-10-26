Red Flag Warnings & High Wind Warnings

Red Creek At Cottonwood Road Crossings View Photo

A dry and windy weather system will move south through northern California tonight and Sunday.

Strong to potentially damaging winds will develop across much of the region. This will likely be the strongest north wind event so far this season.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Mother Lode and the Stanislaus National Forest from 11 PM tonight through 11 AM Monday.

A High Wind Warning is also in effect for the Mother Lode (1,000 to 3,000 feet) and the Sierra Nevada (above 3,000 feet) from 11 PM tonight through 11 PM Sunday.

Winds of twenty-five to forty-five mph are expected with gusts up to sixty-five mph. Gusts could get up to seventy mph over the mountains.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Trees damaged in previously burned areas will likely fall with these winds.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

A Red Flag Warning has also been issued for the entire Central Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park south, starting at noon on Sunday until 2 AM PDT Monday. Winds of fifteen to thirty mph are likely, with gusts up to fifty mph over ridges and through wind favored drainages and canyons.

Daytime minimum humidities will range from five percent to the teens, with poor overnight recoveries ranging from the teens to thirty percent.

Extreme fire weather conditions are likely.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning in the forest is not recommended.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the Northern San Joaquin Valley (which includes the western sections of Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties below 1,000 feet) from 11 PM Saturday through 11 PM Sunday.

Winds of twenty to thirty mph are likely with gusts up to forty-five mph expected. The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.