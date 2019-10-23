Trump Administration Sues California Over Cap-And-Trade

Sacramento, CA — California’s program that allows companies to sell and purchase carbon credits is facing a lawsuit from the federal justice department.

The program was enacted under former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2006 as a way to reduce carbon emissions. The focus of the lawsuit is the state’s decision to allow the Canadian province Quebec to join the pact in 2014 and Ontario in 2015.

The federal lawsuit argues, “The state of California has veered outside of its proper constitutional lane to enter into an international emissions agreement. The power to enter into such agreements is reserved to the federal government, which must be able to speak with one voice in the area of U.S. foreign policy.”

Governor Gavin Newsom is responding the lawsuit, stating, “The White House is yet again continuing its political vendetta against California, our climate policies and the health of our communities….Carbon pollution knows no borders.”

The justice department is asking a federal judge to declare the agreement as unconstitutional and uphold the role of the federal government in conducting foreign policy.