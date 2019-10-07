Mother Lode Preparing for Public Safety Power Shutoff This Week

PGE Public Safety Power Shutoff Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — County officials in the Mother Lode are advising residents of an imminent possible outage.

According to Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services, PG&E advised them Sunday of a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event that would affect portions of the county this week. Calaveras County OES officials reports that they participated in a conference call with the utility this morning during which PG&E confirmed a PSPS is likely to affect the area sometime Wednesday morning.

Tuolumne County Schools Superintendent Cathy Parker shares with Clarke Broadcasting that the utility currently has 28 counties potentially on the alert for a PSPS, including Tuolumne and Calaveras. The latest word is that a PSPS could occur 4 a.m. Wednesday morning and last until noon on Thursday. However, since all the lines must be individually inspected before they are reenergized, the outage could last for several days beyond the actual shutdown. Since the county schools do not have sufficient infrastructure to support operations without power, she says in the event of a PSPS, the schools would close and remain so until power is restored.

As the situation is evolving, further information will follow, perhaps by this evening.

Calaveras government officials note that theirs will include affected area maps and resiliency center locations. They add that they are preparing to minimize potential negative impacts of any PSPS events by continuing to provide critical services during the outages. However, residents may experience short interruptions in some non-essential services.

OES officials stress that as PG&E’s outages may occur in response to localized weather conditions, the PSPS timing may not be fully known until the day of the event. furthermore, the decision to turn off the power and the speed at which it is restored is planned and managed solely by the utility, so residents are strongly urged to prepare for being without power for several days.