Calaveras Supervisors Will Vote To Approve Final Budget

San Andreas, CA — After months of working to identify cost savings, the Calaveras Board of Supervisors will vote on Tuesday to approve a new $174.8-million operating budget.

It includes $70.9-million in General Fund spending and keeps $3.9-million in a contingency reserve fund. A report from CAO Albert Alt notes that all departments were directed to reduce expenditures by 5-percent as part of the final budget-making process, and where possible most all of the departments met the target. However, in some areas there were statutory or structural reasons why it was not achieved. In total, the department cuts resulted in $1.75-million in savings to the final budget.

Long-term budgeting concerns include unfunded pension liabilities and a potential slowdown in the national economy. To view the proposed final budget, and a snapshot of the various reductions, click here.

The regular session Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will begin at 9am on Tuesday at the Government Center in San Andreas.