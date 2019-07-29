Added Caltrans Work Plans Week Of July 29

Sonora, CA – Caltrans has added a few more cone zones to this week’s work roster.

One of the areas, located along Highway 4 in Calaveras between Lashkoff Place and Moran Road, involves utility work and may generate ten-minute travel delays every weekday from 6 a.m. as late as 6 p.m.

On Highway 132 between the Stanislaus/Tuolumne county line and Highway 49/Coulterville, expect brief travel interruptions every weekday from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. as crews attend to drainage work along the shoulder.

Remember to anticipate heavy equipment and activity near Jamestown all week while paving is underway on Highway 108 as part of some major safety improvements at Yosemite Junction.

Motorists traveling in and around Mokelumne Hill should be aware of the new 4-way stop in place at the Highways 26 and 49 intersection. The installation, which crews finished on Saturday, is described as a short-term safety measure to reduce the incidences of broad-side collisions in that area. Caltrans plans to conduct community outreach for input to address a long-term solution.

