Memorial Holiday Weekend Winter Storm Watch

Expect snow in the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet this Memorial Day weekend.

A series of weather systems dropping out of the Pacific Northwest will bring showers and isolated thunderstorms to the Sierra throughout the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet from late Saturday night through late Sunday night.

Total snow accumulations will range from half-a-foot to one foot above the 6,000 foot elevation.

Winds may gust as high as forty mph.

Slick roads and travel difficulties will be likely with chain controls possible. If traveling in the mountains this weekend, especially Sunday or Sunday night, carry tire chains and prepare for winter like conditions despite the late spring calendar date.

Conditions may become dangerous to campers and hikers throughout the Sierra Nevada.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

