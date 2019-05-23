Winter Weather Advisory Above 8,000 Feet

Sonora, CA — Snow is only expected at the highest elevations as part of a storm system passing through the Sierra Nevada today.

The National Weather Service reports that a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued starting late this morning for elevations above 8,000 feet. 2-4 inches of new snow is expected with wind gusts as high as 40 mph on exposed ridge tops and along the crest. The advisory takes effect at 11am and will continue until 11pm.

We reported earlier that the regional mountain passes will remain closed through the weekend due to incoming weather, ongoing snow removal efforts, and the need to assess the roads for any damage.

In addition, we reported that Yosemite National Park is expecting a big crowd despite the recent wet weather.

