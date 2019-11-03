Added Caltrans Overnight Work This Week On Hwy 108 Near Jamestown

Quantcast
03/11/2019 2:56 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA — Caltrans officials are alerting motorists of additional Highway 108 delays this week in the overnight hours.

A cone zone is slated to be in place tonight through Friday morning in the Highway 108 triangle area near Jametown between Highway 120/Yosemite Junction and Highway 49/Montezuma Junction.

Work hours will run from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. as crews do shoulder work that may potentially generate traveler delays of up to ten minutes at a time.

