Winter Weather Advisory Extended Through Friday

The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada above 3,000 feet until 10 AM Friday.

Additional snow accumulations of four inches to one foot is expected above the 5,000 foot elevation.

Wet roads could become icy this evening as cold air moves into the region.

The Flood Watch issued for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley is due to expire at 7 PM tonight.

Streams are running high due to heavy rainfall over the past few days and will take several hours to recede. Any additional heavy rainfall may cause more flooding for small streams.

In the long term, the potential for flooding due to Spring snowmelt is elevated due to above normal snowpack. This elevated risk is for many locations in the mountainous areas of the Sierra Nevada.

Flooding could also result from heavy rainfall alone, or combined with snowmelt anytime during the Spring.

The snowpack from the northern portions of the Klamath Basin to the Bulare basin in the southern Sierra Nevada is experiencing above average snowpack.

Seasonal precipitation totals for the current water year range from above normal to much above normal for the entire state of California. The water year accumulations started off fairly dry, but the productive months of January and February have pushed the water year totals to above average.

The seasonal runoff forecasts from April through July are very similar to the snowpack conditions: Above normal to much above normal.

Therefore, flooding during the Spring snowmelt season is definitely more probable this year due to the above normal snowpack.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

