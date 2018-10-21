Road Projects Wrapping Up On HWY 49, 108, 120 and 132

Caltrans construction crews plan to wrap up several of their road projects on Mother Lode highways this week ahead of the rainy season. Here is a rundown of what to expect this week.

On Highway 49 from just outside of Sonora at Pesce Way to the Stevenot Bridge over New Melones, road crews will be working on the shoulder. The one-way traffic control will begin Sunday night at 9PM and end at 6AM though Friday. Slow for the workers and be prepared for 10 minute delays. Similar shoulder work will also be done on Highway 108 starting at Machey Ranch Road (in the Chicken Ranch area) through Sonora on Highway 49 and to the Tuolumne/Calaveras County Line. This will be day work is scheduled from 7:30AM to 3:30PM with one-way traffic control is expected to cause 10 minute delays Monday through Friday.

A completion date has not been released yet for the Highway 120 and Highway 49 repaving. The project goes from the Mariposa/Tuolumne county line to HWY 120 with one-way traffic control, shoulder work, grinding sweeping and paving. The project also extends from the Stanislaus/Tuolumne county line to the Yosemite Junction. This week the roadwork is scheduled to begin Sunday night at 8PM and continue night and day through Friday. The work began in April.

Work at Highway 108 near 5th Avenue in Jamestown has entered its second phase as reported here. The project has an expected completion date of December.

Drainage work on both sides of Highway 132 will continue in the Coulterville area Monday through Friday from 7:30AM to 2:45PM.

Other Highway Roadwork:

Highway Days Location/Area Reason Estimated Delay HWY 4 Mon-Fri Hunter Reservoir to Tipton House Road 8AM to 2:30PM One-way traffic control for Drainage work 10 min HWY 4 Mon – Fri Upper Moran Road to Big Trees Park Entrance 6AM to 6PM One-way traffic control for Asphalt cement paving 10 min HWY 26 Thu – Fri County View Drive to Hogan Dam 9PM to 5AM One-way traffic control for utility work 10 min HWY 26 Mon – Sat In Calaveras from Hwy 49 to Centennial Mine Road 6AM to 6PM One-way traffic control for Tree Work 10 min HWY 49 All week Frogtown Road 7AM to 5PM Long-term one-way traffic for utility work 5 min HWY 49 Friday only Cosgrove Road to San Domingo Creek 8:30AM to 3PM Left and Right shoulder for drainage work 5 min HWY 49 Fri San Antonio Creek Area 8:30AM to 3PM Left and Right shoulder for drainage work 5 min HWY 108 Mon-Wed Stanislaus River Bridge 7AM to 5:30PM One-way traffic control for Utility Work 10 min HWY 108 Mon-Fri Twain Harte Drive to Oddfellow Road 9AM to 3PM Some one-way controlled traffic for Tree Work 10 min HWY 108 Mon-Fri Leisure Drive to Chief Fuller Road 6AM to 4PM some one-way traffic control for Drainage Work 10 min

