Update: Vehicle VS. Tree Crash

Update at 6:30 p.m.: The CHP reports that the Tuolumne Road is down to one-way traffic as a tow crew is working to pull the SUV up from the embankment.

Original post at 6:10 p.m.: Sonora, CA – Emergency responders are on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash in Sonora involving a tree.

The wreck happened just before 6 p.m. on Tuolumne Road at the Lambert Lake Road intersection during the evening commute. The wreckage is not blocking the roadway, but traffic is slow going. The CHP reports that an SUV went off the roadway and down a 30 foot embankment where is smashed into a tree. There are injuries in the crash, but the victim’s exact condition has not been given.

Written by Tracey Petersen.