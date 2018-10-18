Quantcast
help information
Clear
57.9 ° F
Full Weather

Update: Vehicle VS. Tree Crash

CHP Sonora
CHP Sonora Photo Icon Enlarge
10/18/2018 6:31 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 6:30 p.m.: The CHP reports that the Tuolumne Road is down to one-way traffic as a tow crew is working to pull the SUV up from the embankment.

Original post at 6:10 p.m.: Sonora, CA – Emergency responders are on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash in Sonora involving a tree.

The wreck happened just before 6 p.m. on Tuolumne Road at the Lambert Lake Road intersection during the evening commute. The wreckage is not blocking the roadway, but traffic is slow going. The CHP reports that an SUV went off the roadway and down a 30 foot embankment where is smashed into a tree. There are injuries in the crash, but the victim’s exact condition has not been given.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Tuolumne Road at Lambert Lake Road intersection, Sonora

loading map - please wait...

Tuolumne Road at Lambert Lake Road intersection, Sonora 37.969199, -120.335289 (Directions)
Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.