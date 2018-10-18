Whiskey Fire Nearing Containment

CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras (TCU) Unit Operations Image Enlarge

Mountain Ranch, CA — The Whiskey Fire continues to burn in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County.

As reported here, CAL Fire had hoped to have full containment on the blaze last night. Instead just the percentage increased. The containment now sits at 95 percent with the acreage holding at 35. CAL Fire reports that overnight crews are not actively fighting the flames instead firefighters are patrolling the blaze to manage the flames until full containment is reached.

The flames broke out Monday morning near the intersection of Whiskey Slide Road and Jesus Maria Road. What sparked the blaze has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

