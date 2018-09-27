Lightning Sparked Fires Being Monitored In Yosemite

Yosemite, CA — There are five active lightning caused fires burning in Yosemite National Park that officials are monitoring and allowing to burn out naturally.

The largest is the 102 acre Indian Fire near the Porcupine Campground in Yosemite’s wilderness area. The fire has been burning in an area of high tree mortality. Thankfully it is surrounded by many natural barriers like granite, according to park officials. Firefighters are driving out to monitor it daily, with easy access via Tioga Road.

The 41 acre Rancheria Fire is burning along the northern end of Rancheria Mountain in wilderness area. The spread has been mostly north and southwest, with many natural barriers in the region like green vegetation and rock outcroppings. Fire crews are monitoring the incident, and at this point it is also not threatening any trails or infrastructure.

The Unicorn Fire is under three acres and burning near Unicorn Peak. The fire is at 9,500 ft. elevation and smoke is periodically visible from Tuolumne Meadows.

The other two fires, one near Clouds Rest and the other near Ireland Lake, are both estimated to be 1/10 acre in size. Four of the fires ignited earlier this month, and the Unicorn Fire ignited this past June.

