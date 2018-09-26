District Rolls Out Fire Code Safety Prevention Plan Focusing On Businesses

Copperopolis Fire Capt-Paramedic Scott Hertzog Enlarge

Copperopolis, CA — Just how thin local fire districts’ budgets are stretched becomes crystal clear when a very modest grant award is helping launch a key fire prevention initiative within a month that would have otherwise taken a year or more to help gear up for.

We are talking about $1,600 recently received by Copperopolis Fire Protection District, which, like many other rural fire districts, does not have its own fire code inspection program. One of the reasons, Copper Fire officials say, is because it is difficult to scrape up enough to pay for the one-time costs that would allow for outfitting a code inspection officer with the necessary equipment and training.

So when the district recently learned its application to the FM Global Fire Prevention Grant Program was approved, it immediately purchased brand new IT equipment; an iPad Pro with “pencil” and smart keyboard as well as a Netbook laptop, digital camera mobile scanner and some carry-all cases. Captain Scott Hertzog, who is currently finishing state fire marshal inspector certification requirements, estimates that the new program will bring the district 20 years forward and more closely align it with larger or metropolitan fire departments.

Rolling Out Local Fire Code, Inspection Program

“We are trying to capture [a fire prevention program service] here within our combination fire department and limited budget…but on a much smaller scale,” Hertzog explains. Indicative of how stretched the district staff is, he serves not only as a prevention officer and trainer but also as a fireman and paramedic; like him, his colleagues also cover multiple positions.

What the district plans to do, as he outlines it, is selectively adopt specific parts of the state fire code (a 2,000 page document) that relate to Copperopolis, mostly dealing with commercial structure inspections. While new construction plans and buildings have to be approved through the Calaveras County Planning Department and Copper Fire Chief Keith Cantrell reviews them, when it comes to inspections of older buildings outside of that process, until now, business owners had to deal with interpreting the state fire code’s legal jargon to meet the requirements.

Hertzog shares that the new equipment will allow data gathering and records keeping; assist in generating reports and forms; provide businesses with print outs; be reviewable for inspections and training; also serve as an invaluable resource in the event of fires. Initially, the district will roll out voluntary self-inspection, through which business operators will provide information their insurance companies require already, such as access, egress, doors unlocked, hydrants, and potential chemical and exposure hazards.

Harnessing Electronic Data For Fire Safety

“My goal is to just get out there and make it safer for the business owners, incoming individuals, responding fire personnel, Hertzog emphasizes. “If we know what we are doing and where we are going [within a business premises] we will be able to mitigate that hazard that much quicker,” he states. By interfacing through fire code inspections and having all the related data on hand, he says, “We are going to see the inside of a business — and it won’t be the first time — so when we go in there and it is filled with smoke, or it is the middle of the night…we will be developing a preplan…electronically.”

While Hertzog maintains that Copper Fire’s program is part of a countywide prevention effort to get businesses into safe operating levels and prevent hazards, he is not certain of where other local fire districts currently stand with regard to that. “I know Ebbetts Pass is rolling out a similar process and is a couple of months ahead,” he confides, adding that amongst the county there is also some initial talk about hiring a fire marshal to assist the districts with their inspections.

Summarizing the new program roll out, Hertzog stresses, “Just remember we are just here to assist…my job is not to penalize, fine or to shut any business down. I am going to do everything I possibly can to help you through the process and be successful. I want everyone to look at this as a good approach…we simply want everyone to be safe.”