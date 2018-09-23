Road Work In September on Highways 108, 120, 49 And 4

Jametown traffic during Signalization at 5th Avenue and Highway 108-49 July 19 2018 Enlarge

Caltrans crews will continue with scheduled road work on Mother Lode highways this week.

On Highway 49 from just outside of Sonora at Pesce Way to the Stevenot Bridge over New Melones will have road crews paving at night. The one-way traffic control will begin Sunday night at 9PM and end at 6AM Monday though Friday.

Work at Highway 108 near 5th Avenue in Jamestown has entered its second phase as reported here. The project has an expected completion date of December.

On Highway 49 beginning at the Mariposa/Tuolumne county line to HWY 120 there will be one-way traffic control for pavement grinding. The work is scheduled to begin Sunday night at 8PM and continue night and day through Friday. The work is part of road repaving that began in April, and is expected to finish in October 2018. The repaving project also extends from the Stanislaus/Tuolumne county line to the Yosemite Junction and over to Chinese Camp.

The HWY 132 road closure, as detailed here, will continue through October 5. Posted detour signs will guide travelers around the work zone.

Other Roadwork:

Highway Date From Date To Location Reason Estimated Delay HWY 4 09/26/18 09/27/18 From Canyon View Drive to Moran Road Utility Work 7AM to 5PM One-way traffic control for Utility Work 10 min HWY 4 09/24/18 09/28/18 From Upper Moran Road to Big Trees Park Entrance 6AM to 6PM One-way traffic control for Grinding Operation 10 min HWY 4 09/24/18 09/29/18 From Meko Drive to Ganns Meadow Drive 6AM to 6PM One-way traffic control for Tree Work 10 min HWY 26 09/27/18 09/28/18 Hogan Dam Road to HWY 12 7AM to 5PM Moving closure for Pavement Marker Replacement 10 min HWY 26 09/24/18 09/27/18 At Fine Road 7AM to 4PM Right shoulder utility work 5 min HWY 49 09/24/18 09/28/18 Demarest Mine/Fricot Road to Magers Way 8:30AM to 2:30PM Right shoulder, left shoulder for Drainage Work 10 min HWY 120 09/24/18 09/28/18 Mountain Bluff Road to Moccasin Creek Bridge 7AM to 2PM One-way traffic control for Pavement Work 10 min HWY 120 9/17/2018 10/20/2018 At Ferretti Road Around the clock work on the shoulder for utility repairs 5 min

For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway's 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic