Couple Caught Napping In Stolen Car

East Sonora, CA – Asleep behind the wheel of a stolen car is a good way to get arrested, especially when counterfeit money is also discovered inside the vehicle.

A Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Sonora Jack in the Box on Mono Way with two individuals’ sound asleep inside the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was stolen, according to a records check. The occupants, 35-year-old Lukus Sabedra of Salida and 29-year-old Starley Bunch of Sonora were awoken and ordered out of the car. A look inside revealed that the ignition assembly was damaged. There was also a counterfeit $10 bill, six counterfeit $1 bills, two hypodermic needles, a methamphetamine pipe and several cans of black spray paint found. That explained the bad paint job the deputy noticed done entirely with black spray paint and gold lines down on each side.

The couple was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and receiving stolen property. Sabedra was linked to the counterfeit bills and Bunch for the drug paraphernalia and several warrants. Their bail was set at $10,000 each.

