Trump: It Is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

President Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“During National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, I join with families, communities, and organizations across America to draw attention to prostate cancer. While our efforts to find a cure are unwavering and enduring, this month affords a meaningful opportunity to consider the effects of prostate cancer on our fellow Americans, to redouble our commitment to fighting the disease, and to reflect on the memories of the loved ones we have lost.

In recent years, our Nation’s researchers, scientists, and medical professionals have made important advances in the battle to end cancer. We applaud their continuing work, which has saved countless lives. At the same time, we recognize that prostate cancer remains a very real threat to many American men. Men who are 65-years-old and older, have a family history of prostate cancer, or are African American may face an increased risk of developing the disease.

I encourage all men to consult their doctors about their risk of prostate cancer, how to recognize symptoms of the disease, and how to make informed decisions about prevention, testing, and care. Men may also think deliberately about ways they can reduce general health risk behaviors so that they may live longer—and remain around for the loved ones who depend on them. Research suggests that smoking, drinking, and an unhealthy diet are preventable risk factors, while reversing those behaviors and increasing exercise may help prevent or delay the onset of the disease.

My Administration will support continuing research to improve prevention, detection, and treatment of prostate cancer, including through precision medicine and immunotherapy approaches. Earlier this year, I signed into law “Right to Try” legislation giving any patient with a terminal illness who is facing the most serious prognosis, including prostate cancer, expanded care and treatment options.

This September, we stand with all those currently fighting prostate cancer, the loved ones fighting right alongside them, and the survivors. Each new victory and every life saved in the battle against cancer brings us one step closer to a brighter future free from this horrendous disease.”

