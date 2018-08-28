Deputies Pull Over Mercedes, Arrest Alleged ‘Funny Money’ Making ID Thieves

Sonora, CA — An early morning traffic stop that triggered a probation search of a black Mercedes sedan without front or rear license plates resulted in the confiscation of counterfeiting equipment, fake currency, access card numbers with associated personal data along with drugs and ammunition.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson, just before 2 a.m. this morning, a deputy stopped the vehicle on Sanguinetti Road for the missing plates and discovered after a records check that the driver, 36-year-old Marc South, II of Modesto, was a convicted felon on searchable probation. His passenger, 32-year-old Gloria Deleon, also of Modesto, also informed the deputy she had drug paraphernalia.

A vehicle search turned up heroin, hypodermic needles and ammunition along with printers, blank paper, forged 100 and 50 dollar bills, an iron, and other items used to manufacture fake currency. Deputies also discovered books containing access card numbers for which names, security codes, and expiration dates were also listed.

Sgt. Benson adds that after finding several receipts from the Sonora Walmart, deputies contacted the store to see if the couple used counterfeit bills there. After checking their recorded data, Walmart officials confirmed the store had one fake 100 dollar bill and another fake 50 dollar bill that were passed by South and Deleon. Investigators verified that the fake cash was consistent with bills found in the car and the receipts also matched the transactions.

The pair were booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on numerous charges; among them, making and passing counterfeit bills, ID theft, burglary, and conspiracy. Benson says that South faces additional charges as he was recently arrested in Nevada for similar crimes for which he was out on bail.