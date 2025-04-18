Have “Wild Wonders” Photos?

This photo entered in a previous contest by Erik Long of Sonora -- courtesy CSERC View Photos

Sonora, CA— If you have numerous photos of wildlife and landscapes in the Mother Lode, you may want to sift through them to identify the best ones that could put cash in your pocket.

Anyone with a camera or cell phone photos is encouraged to enter the “Wild Wonders” Nature Photo Contest sponsored by the Twain Harte conservation non-profit Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center (CSERC). The photo in the image box is an example of a previous contest entry by Erik Long of Sonora, while the second one, which pictures a bald eagle, was taken by Dave Douglass of Groveland.

Entrants can submit up to ten photos between now and April 30th in two categories:

WILDLIFE PHOTOS of local native wildlife species And SCENIC LANDSCAPE PHOTOS of natural areas within the region

Winning pictures are awarded cash prizes of $150, $75, and $50 for the first, second, and third places in both categories. Entrants must have taken the original, unmodified photos. To enter, email photos as a JPEG file at the highest resolution possible to chelsea@cserc.org along with your name and contact information. CSERC officials advise that contestants own all commercial rights to their images; however, they may use any submitted photos in the center’s outreach and education initiatives.

Center officials conduct the Nature Photo Contest to draw attention to the area’s natural beauty and educate the public about the local wildlife. Since 1990, more than 155,000 students and community group members have attended free nature lectures by CSERC, mostly in the Central Valley and foothills. To view the contest rules, click here.