Caltrans Adds More Work Zones To This Week’s Roster

Sonora, CA — More ten-minute delays are in store this week, according to Caltrans officials, who have added more cone zones to this week’s work slate.

Every weekday on Highway 49 between Highway 120 in Chinese Camp and the Tuolumne/Calaveras line, look for crews doing shoulder work under a moving closure from 6:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Today and Tuesday, a tree crew will be toiling between Washington Street and Harvard Mine/Cemetery Road from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Expect more shoulder work under a moving closure ongoing through Saturday on Highway 108 between Highway 120 and Hidden Acres Road from 6:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.; also on Highway 108/120 between La Grange Road/County Route 59 and Montezuma Road.

Wednesday and Thursday, tree work will stall traffic on Highway 108/120 between O’Byrnes Ferry Road and Tulloch Road from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Through Thursday on Highway 120 motorists should also anticipate delays as crews work at the Tuolumne River Bridge from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

