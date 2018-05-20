Highway 108, 120 and 49 Road Work In May

Sonora, CA – Plenty of roadwork and road closures will contribute to traffic delays this week on Mother Lode highways, according to Caltrans officials.

Repaving of the 34 miles of Highway 108 from near Oakdale to Chinese Camp as well as from Chinese Camp to Moccasin continues into its second month. The $20.3 million project is expected to finish in October 2018. Work this week will cause 10-minute delays and close lanes. Flaggers directing one-way traffic and workers are with George Reed Inc. of Modesto and will be doing night work typically from 7:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., and day work usually from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday’s work will typically end at 3:00 p.m.

Up at Pigeon Flat Rest Area shoulder work will be done on Highway 108 closing one lane at a time causing estimated 10 minute delays to Kennedy Meadows Road. Work will go on Monday through Friday from 8AM to 3:30PM.

Highway 49 between Moccasin Creek and Bear Valley Road remains closed for long-term wash-out repairs following winter storm damage. View the video to see progress on one of the washed out areas. The goal is to finish this section of the roadway open by late May, with the damaged stretch of Hwy 49 in Mariposa County scheduled to open later this summer. Detouring around the area can add an additional hour of travel time. Access to the town of Coulterville is available using alternate routes.

Calaveras Cone Zones

Shoulder work with one-way traffic control on Highway 49 from Mokelumne Hill to San Andreas is likely to slow traffic for at least ten minutes at a time in some spots this week from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday.

For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic Written by Sabrina Biehl. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.