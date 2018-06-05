Caltrans Plans Beginning May 7

Sonora, CA – Plenty of roadwork and road closures will contribute to traffic delays this week across the Mother Lode highways, according to Caltrans officials.

Expect ten to 15-minute traffic waits overnights and during the day along Highway 120 during pavement work along a seven-mile stretch between the Stanislaus/Tuolumne county line and the end of the divided highway. Cone zones will be in place weekday overnights through Friday morning from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., as well as weekdays from 6:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Pavement work on Highway 120 weekdays along a nine-mile portion between northbound Highway 49 and the Moccasin Creek Bridge will likely generate 15-minute travel delays from 6:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Overnights on Highway 108 at Yosemite Junction between Highways 120 and 49, motorists should allow an extra ten minutes between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Tree Work, Detour, Parade Closure

Monday through Thursday, tree work on Highway 49 between the Stanislaus River Bridge and Mariposa/Tuolumne county line may create ten-minute stalls from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday survey work between Columbia and Pesce ways may cause momentary delays.

Highway 49 between Moccasin Creek and Bear Valley Road remains closed for long-term slip-out repairs following winter storm damage. Detour times take about 30 minutes, according to Caltrans.

Remember that this coming Saturday, Caltrans will be conducting a full Highway 49 closure in downtown Sonora between Green Street and Snell Road from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for the Mother Lode Round-Up Parade. Several street closures and parking area enforcements will also be in effect, as reported here.

Calaveras Cone Zones

Tree work on Highway 49 in Calaveras is likely to slow traffic for at least ten minutes at a time in some spots this week from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.. Monday, look for it between the New Melones Reservoir Vista Point and Redhill Road; Tuesday, between Whittle Road and Angels Creek; Wednesday, between northbound Highway 4 and San Antonio Creek.

Momentary waits are possible on Highway 49 as long-term shoulder work continues between Stanislaus Avenue and Murphys Grade Road between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

On Highway 4, Wednesday only, utility work may briefly impact travel between Maple and Henry streets from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Written by Tori James If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.