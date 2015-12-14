Sierra Nevada Winter Weather Advisory Issued

Pinecrest Lake Snow 12/14/15 Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet, from 6 PM tonight through 9 AM Thursday.

A colder and wetter weather system will move into Northern California today bringing accumulating snow to the mountains by this evening. Travelers over the higher mountain passes should be prepared for difficult, slippery winter driving conditions tonight into Thursday. Tree branches could fall.

Snow level starting near 7,000 feet will lower to 3,000 feet overnight.

Total snow accumulations of one inch to one foot is expected above the 4,000 foot elevation. A dusting of snow is possible around the 3,000 foot elevation.

High temperatures on Thursday will be much colder than normal with highs in the upper fifties to low sixties in the Central Valley and mainly in the thirties and forties in the mountains.

A rapid warming trend is forecast for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the seventies in the Central Valley and fifties to sixties in the mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

Written by Mark Truppner.