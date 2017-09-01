Local Flood Watch, Mountain Wind Advisory And More

Heavy Rain In Yosemite 1/9/17 Enlarge

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Mother Lode, the Sierra Nevada and the Northern San Joaquin Valley through Sunday morning.

Three to seven inches of total rainfall is expected in the Sierra Nevada. One to three inches of rain is likely in the Central Valley.

According to the National Weather service, snow levels will remain mostly above the 12,000 foot elevation.

Heavy rainfall, in addition to snow melt, will create excess runoff and bring a threat of localized flash flooding, mud slides, rock slides and debris flows.

Moderate rises will occur on mountain rivers, streams and some weirs. Stream and creek levels are expected to rise and could cause local flooding. Ponding on roads is also a possibility. Some roads may become impassable or become washed out.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet from midnight tonight to 6 PM Saturday.

Winds of thirty to sixty mph are expected above the 6,000 foot elevation.

This will make it difficult to travel for high profile vehicles. There may be downed trees and power lines.

Finally, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Merced River at Pohono Bridge in Yosemite National Park, from Saturday morning until further notice or until the Warning is cancelled.

At 2 PM on Friday the stage was 5.7 feet.

The Merced River is forecast to fluctuate near six feet thru late this afternoon. The River is expected to rise above the flood stage of ten feet tomorrow morning and will then crest near fifteen feet tomorrow early afternoon. It will fluctuate near 14.5 feet thru early Saturday afternoon.

Potential Impacts include:

* Near 6.5 feet, the River is closed to rafters and flotation.

* Near 9.0 feet, Chapel Meadow (south side of river) and Cooks Meadow (north side of river) begins to experience overflow.

* Near 9.5 feet, Portion of Lower Pines Campground becomes flooded. Limited site-specific evacuations begin at Housekeeping Camp located along the south-facing bank of the Merced River (Upstream from Sentinel Bridge and downstream from Stoneman Bridge).

* Near 10.0 feet (Flood Stage), Western portion of North Pines Campground located at the east end of Yosemite Valley between the confluence of the Merced River and Tenaya Creek begins to flood. Water rises to the base of the swinging bridge downstream from Chapel Meadow.

* Near 12.5 feet, Northside Drive and Southside Drive, which are the main roads in Yosemite Valley, become flooded and are closed to traffic.

All those affected by river conditions should remain alert for rapid changes and for possible forecast revisions.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

A Wind Advisory means that winds in excess of forty mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Written by Mark Truppner.