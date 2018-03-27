California Sues Feds Over Census Citizenship Question

Sacramento, CA — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a lawsuit today against the Trump administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 US Census Bureau questionnaire.
The federal Commerce Department announced the change and states it is a better way to get a fully accurate count of citizens. The question of whether you are a US citizen last appeared on the census questionnaire in the 1950’s. Becerra feels the move will make non-citizens more likely to decline filling out the census form, which could result in fewer members of Congress representing California (due to a population drop), and less federal funding to the state. You can view the lawsuit by clicking here.
California is also in a legal battle with the federal government over the creation of sanctuary city laws that help protect immigrants in the country illegally.