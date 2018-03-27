California Sues Feds Over Census Citizenship Question

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a lawsuit today against the Trump administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 US Census Bureau questionnaire.

The federal Commerce Department announced the change and states it is a better way to get a fully accurate count of citizens. The question of whether you are a US citizen last appeared on the census questionnaire in the 1950’s. Becerra feels the move will make non-citizens more likely to decline filling out the census form, which could result in fewer members of Congress representing California (due to a population drop), and less federal funding to the state. You can view the lawsuit by clicking here.

California is also in a legal battle with the federal government over the creation of sanctuary city laws that help protect immigrants in the country illegally.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For the complete coverage of California State News on myMotherLode.com visit our State News Page.