Battery Charger Brings Assault Arrest

By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was arrested after using a battery charger to allegedly assault an elderly man.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Los Robles Lane near Del Norte Drive, off Peaceful Oak Road in Sonora, for a report that the suspect, 64-year-old Clifford Moyle, had fled the scene of the attack. Once on the scene, the 70-year-old victim told deputies that Moyle had started a verbal argument with him that escalated into a physical struggle. He accused Moyle of throwing a battery charger at him, hitting the victim in the head, causing a minor injury.

A short while later, deputies caught up with Moyle, who was arrested without incident. He was booked on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

