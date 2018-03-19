More Caltrans Work Added This Week

Sonora, CA – Caltrans officials have added two more cone zones this week to their Mother Lode roadwork roster for sweeping operations that they say may generate ten-minute travel delays under moving closures.

Today through Wednesday the sweeping will focus on Highway 49 between Highway 120 North/Chinese Camp and the Yosemite National Park entrance. Wednesday through Friday the work will be located on Highway 108 between Highway 49 and Hidden Acres Road. Hours for these operations are from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

For the complete list of Caltrans work areas planned for this week, including a major long-term repaving project that will be getting underway this Sunday, click here.

