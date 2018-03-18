Caltrans Work: Week Of March 18, Big Project Kickoff

Sonora, CA — Weather-permitting, Caltrans roadwork this week will wreak plenty of travel delays across the road as officials also signal a $20 million paving project in the wings.

In Tuolumne County, most of the cone zones, which are for the purposes of sign work, should generate momentary waits.

Among those planned on Highway 108 in the overnights from 8 or 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. — beginning tonight — is a work area between Highway 120/Yosemite Junction and the Highway 49 junction scheduled through Monday morning. Another work zone between Highway 120/Yosemite Junction and the Highway 49 junction will run through Thursday morning.

In the overnights beginning tonight on Highway 120 at 8 p.m., sign work is scheduled between just west of Green Springs Road and Highway 49 North through Monday morning at 6 a.m. Then Monday evening through Friday morning the work hours will run from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. On Highway 120, sign work is also slated weekdays from 7 or 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. between the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County line and just West of Green Springs Road and also between Highway 49 North and the Moccasin Creek Bridge.

Calaveras Cone Zones

On Highway 26, expect ten-minute delays all week long from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. along two stretches: weekdays in areas between Campo Seco Turnpike and Centennial Mine Road during tree work; also Tuesday while a utility crew attends to chores between Savage Way and Josephine Lane.

Ten-minute waits are also in store on Highway 49 weekdays between Stanislaus Avenue and Demarest Street/Murphys Grade Road while K-rails are installed by crews working from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.

A utility crew is also assigned weekdays on Highway 49 to work between Demarest Street/Murphys Grade Road and the Highway 4 bypass from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., which might generate brief traffic stalls.