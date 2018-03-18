Caltrans Work: Week Of March 18, Big Project Kickoff

Sonora, CA — Weather-permitting, Caltrans roadwork this week will wreak plenty of travel delays across the road as officials also signal a $20 million paving project in the wings.
In Tuolumne County, most of the cone zones, which are for the purposes of sign work, should generate momentary waits.
Among those planned on Highway 108 in the overnights from 8 or 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. — beginning tonight — is a work area between Highway 120/Yosemite Junction and the Highway 49 junction scheduled through Monday morning. Another work zone between Highway 120/Yosemite Junction and the Highway 49 junction will run through Thursday morning.
In the overnights beginning tonight on Highway 120 at 8 p.m., sign work is scheduled between just west of Green Springs Road and Highway 49 North through Monday morning at 6 a.m. Then Monday evening through Friday morning the work hours will run from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. On Highway 120, sign work is also slated weekdays from 7 or 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. between the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County line and just West of Green Springs Road and also between Highway 49 North and the Moccasin Creek Bridge.
Calaveras Cone Zones
On Highway 26, expect ten-minute delays all week long from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. along two stretches: weekdays in areas between Campo Seco Turnpike and Centennial Mine Road during tree work; also Tuesday while a utility crew attends to chores between Savage Way and Josephine Lane.
Ten-minute waits are also in store on Highway 49 weekdays between Stanislaus Avenue and Demarest Street/Murphys Grade Road while K-rails are installed by crews working from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.
A utility crew is also assigned weekdays on Highway 49 to work between Demarest Street/Murphys Grade Road and the Highway 4 bypass from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., which might generate brief traffic stalls.
Long-term Highway 108/120 Paving Kicks Off March 25
A $20.3 million repaving project awarded to George Reed, Inc. of Modesto that will also address other roadway improvements along 34 miles of Highway 108/120 in Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties is slated to begin Sunday, March 25 — and conclude sometime in October.
According to Caltrans officials, work will begin at Lancaster Road in eastern Stanislaus County and continue to the Highway 49/108 junction in Tuolumne County, as well as to Moccasin Creek Bridge on Highway 120. Crews will be assigned generally around the clock with night work typically running Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. with daytime hours Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Officials say motorists should anticipate ten-minute delays due to lane closures and one-way traffic control with flaggers in place. They add that, due to Senate Bill 1, more projects like this one are underway and in the works across the state to improve roadways.