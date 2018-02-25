Mother Lode Winter Weather Advisory For Monday

Twain Harte, CA Enlarge

A Winter Storm will bring more significant snowfall to the Mother Lode and the Sierra Nevada.

The cold storm system will move over the area tonight and Monday. This system will have low snow levels, with snow expected to impact the Sierra Nevada foothill areas. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada and the Mother Lode above 2,000 feet, for Monday from 1 AM to 10 PM.

With the expected snow, plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Monday.

Some snow may fall to as low as the 1,500 foot level, with more significant snow accumulations above the 2,000 foot elevation.

Two to five inches of snow may fall between 2,000 and 3,000 feet on Monday morning, causing significant travel problems, potential school opening delays and or closures.

Total snow accumulations above 2,000 feet will range from five to 17 inches.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Written by Mark Truppner.