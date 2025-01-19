Rams’ opportunistic young defense has been key to their late-season surge, playoff win over Vikings

APTOPIX Vikings Rams Football View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams’ defense seemed to be starting practically from scratch when it began this season with a rookie coordinator and without retired superstar Aaron Donald.

The Rams knew they would have to endure all of the mistakes and setbacks required to rebuild a once-solid unit. Coordinator Chris Shula’s group certainly had struggles, finishing 26th in the NFL in total defense and getting shredded a few times this season.

Yet this work in progress has shown an undeniable knack for getting the job done despite its youth, inexperience and lack of any full-fledged defensive stars.

The defense has even carried the Rams (11-7) down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs, where it did perhaps its best work yet in Los Angeles’ cathartic 27-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Shula’s defense still needs plenty of work, but it has been shockingly effective right when coach Sean McVay needed it most.

“I think a lot of the scars that we’ve had as a team have been what led us to the point that we’re at,” McVay said Tuesday. “I know the greatest growth opportunities with myself in particular are when it’s the most challenging times, and you’re thinking, ‘Man, I don’t like this at all.’ Then you look back, and you can’t imagine where you’d be without some of those adverse times.”

Donald was in the stands in Arizona to watch his former teammates’ latest impressive performance. LA’s defense has held its past four opponents to fewer than 10 points when not resting its starters — and while that starting group isn’t overly impressive behind its promising front four, the group has shown an aptitude for making big plays within a series of smart game plans.

That knack was on full display in suburban Phoenix: The Rams not only harassed Sam Darnold and his hapless blockers for nine sacks, but they also held All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson without a catch in the second half.

Not bad for a group with only one Pro Bowl selection (rookie edge rusher Jared Verse) and just one player who even got a vote in the AP All-Pro balloting (nose tackle Kobie Turner).

The Rams certainly played on an emotional wave while uplifting their fire-ravaged city with a blowout victory over a 14-win opponent, but they know emotions can only do so much. The Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) represent another step up in quality, particularly with the memory of Saquon Barkley’s 255-yard performance at SoFi Stadium two months ago still fresh in the Rams’ minds.

What’s working

Matthew Stafford and the offense got the job done early, scoring on four of its first six drives to build a 24-3 halftime lead. The 16-year veteran quarterback distributed the ball well among eight pass catchers, including four tight ends pressed into action when Tyler Higbee injured his chest early.

What needs help

The Rams were the NFL’s least-penalized team in the regular season, but they committed a season-high 10 penalties for 95 yards against Minnesota, including unnecessary roughness calls against rookies Beaux Limmer and Kam Kinchens. Special teamer Jake Hummel also extended a Vikings drive by roughing the punter.

Stock up

The Rams cornerbacks played solid coverage against Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but they also contributed to the pass rush. Ahkello Witherspoon and Cobie Durant both had sacks on cornerback blitzes, with Witherspoon forcing a fumble that led to Jared Verse’s touchdown return. Durant saw a marked increase in playing time after losing his starting job to Witherspoon last month. Los Angeles’ defensive backs haven’t been outstanding this season, but they brought it in Glendale.

Stock down

Cooper Kupp had a surprisingly small role again, playing only 29 snaps — his fewest this season except when he got hurt at Arizona — and catching one pass for 29 yards on his only target. Demarcus Robinson got more snaps (38) than the Super Bowl 56 MVP while the Rams extensively used sets with two tight ends.

Injuries

McVay said Higbee expects to play against Philadelphia even though he was taken to a hospital Monday with a chest injury after just 12 snaps. McVay said Higbee was “spitting up a little bit of blood,” but wouldn’t give more details about the injury. Higbee, who had five catches for 58 yards in his brief appearance, rejoined the team for its flight home.

Key number

Stafford has thrown multiple touchdown passes in each of his first six playoff games with the Rams, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to accomplish the feat.

Up next

Shutting down Barkley was an impossible task for the Rams in November, but the defense is now on a roll. McVay has his players’ full focus, and they’ll have a shot to pull another upset.

