Caltrans Plans Beginning Feb. 5

Sonora, CA — Another week of Caltrans roadwork leads off with 15-minute delays first thing Monday morning.

Officials are signaling that guardrail work on Highway 108 at Mono Way in Sonora will require a full off-ramp closure from eastbound 108 to Mono Way between the hours of 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., so plan for a 15-minute workaround in the area.

In Jamestown along Highway 49/108 momentary overnight traffic interruptions are possible from 8 p.m. Monday night until 6:30 a.m. Tuesday while shoulder work is going on between Main Street and Fifth Avenue. Tuesday, during guardrail work between Fairview Lane and Woods Creek the waits will run closer to ten minutes

from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. travelers may experience brief traffic hiccups due to striping operations under a moving closure in two spots: they are on Highway 49 between Washington Street and the Stanislaus River Bridge as well as on Highway 108 between Highway 120/Yosemite Junction and Highway 49.

Every weekday on Highway 108 expect brief stalls between Soulsbyville Road

and Twain Harte Drive/Plainview Road as a crew attends to shoulder work from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Striping on Highway 120 Monday through Thursday between the Stanislaus/Tuolumne county line and Chinese Camp will under a moving closure perhaps delay motorists for a few minutes at a time from 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday only pothole repairs at Yosemite Junction will bring similar impacts from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

However, gear up for ten-minute setbacks on Highway 120 every weekday at Merrell Road every weekday as a crew attends to drainage area chores from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

In Calaveras County, Monday only on Highway 4, shoulder work between Red Hill Road and Main Street in Douglas Flat may bring brief traffic waits from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Expect ten-minute delays every weekday on Highway 26 between Gold Creek Drive and Hogan Dam Road while a utility crew puts in some full days there between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic