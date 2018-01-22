Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Sierra

Snow along Ebbetts Pass HWY4 Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada above the 3,000 foot elevation until 10 AM this morning.

Snow is occurring in the mountains this morning.

Total snow accumulations are expected to range from two to four inches.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for travel delays.

For the very latest road conditions, chain controls, snow tire and/or four wheel drive requirements, log onto mymotherlode.com and click the traffic tab. You will find information on Highway 108 (Sonora Pass), Highway 120 (Tioga Pass), Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass) and Highway 88 (Carson Pass).

Additionally, the very latest ski conditions can be found for the nearby ski and snowboard areas including Dodge Ridge, Bear Valley and Kirkwood at mymotherlode.com. Click the weather tab followed by the ski/snow tab.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.

Written by Mark Truppner.