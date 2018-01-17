Winter Storm Warning Issued For Sierra Nevada

Snow at Little Sweden Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada above the 4,000 foot elevation, from noon on Thursday through 4 PM Friday.

A cold Pacific storm system is forecast to move through Northern California on Thursday and Thursday night, with snow showers continuing through the day on Friday.

Snow levels will lower rapidly with this storm, dropping to around 4,000 feet Thursday night, and then hover between 3,000 and 4,000 feet Friday.

Total snow accumulations will range from eight inches to a foot-and-a-half.

In addition, gusty winds during the storm could cause white out conditions at times.

Heavy snow is expected, so plan on difficult travel conditions. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Written by Mark Truppner.