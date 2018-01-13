Dense Fog Advisory Issued For The Mother Lode

Fog in Sonora 1-13-18 Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, effective until noon today.

Areas of dense fog developed over the Mother Lode on Friday evening and it was forecast to spread to the north and west overnight and into this morning.

Locations of the Dense For Advisory includes the lower elevations of the Mother Lode, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Southern and Central Sacramento Valley, the Delta and Solano County.

Motorists should be aware of very poor visibility during the night, which will persist into this morning. If possible, delay travel until as there is limited visibility while driving.

Widespread visibilities are less than one-quarter mile.

This will impact travel along Interstate 80, Interstate 5, Highways 50, 99, 65 and 70.

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Written by Mark Truppner.