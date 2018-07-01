Caltrans Plans Beginning Jan. 7

Sonora, CA — This week Caltrans cone zones return to the Mother Lode highways before the weekend’s end.

Sunday, along Highway 49 in Calaveras County, travelers should anticipate roadwork for nearly 30 miles under a moving closure between Highway 12 and Middle Bar Road during spray operations that will run from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., bringing brief delays.

Along Highway 120 between Moccasin Road and the Old Priest Grade, Tuolumne County motorists may on Monday experience ten-minute waits from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. while a crew attends to drainage work. Tuesday through Friday the work, slated for the same hours and expected to wreak similar delays, moves to a stretch between the Tuolumne/Mariposa county line and Cherry Valley Road.

Tuesday through Thursday on Highway 108 expect momentary travel hiccups from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. within a three-mile work zone in place for shoulder work between Soulsbyville Road and the beginning of the passing lane.

Tuesday through Friday along Highway 4 between Copperopolis and Angels Camp, expect brief waits while drainage work is underway between Pool Station and Appaloosa roads from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday only under a moving closure anticipate ten-minute backups along the nearly 42-mile stretch between the Stanislaus/Calaveras county line and Arnold Byway during spray operations.

Saturday more spraying is planned in the 28-mile area along Highway 49 between the Mariposa County and Calaveras County lines under a moving closure from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. which is expected to generate momentary travel interruptions.

