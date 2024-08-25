California county that voted to weigh secession appears better off staying put

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California county that voted to consider whether to secede from the state is in fact receiving its fair share of tax dollars and is better off staying put, according to consultants.

The San Bernardino Sun reported Tuesday that Blue Sky Consulting Group determined San Bernardino receives more per-capita funding across all areas than the statewide average and that county-generated tax revenue is far less than the tax revenue generated statewide.

The group was hired to study the matter after residents voted in 2022 to consider wether the county of more than 2 million people was receiving adequate state and federal resources. The ballot measure also authorized considering secession if it would leave the county better off.

“Secession would trigger a wide variety of economic impacts countywide alongside fiscal impacts on the county government, local municipal governments, and school districts,” the consultants said in a memo.

Withdrawing from California would require approval from the state Legislature and Congress and has no precedent, the memo said.

County supervisors are expected to discuss the report at a meeting Tuesday.

Sprawling San Bernardino County is the 5th most populous county in California. It borders Los Angeles County to the west and runs all the way to the Nevada and Arizona borders.