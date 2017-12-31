Roadwork Planned On Local Highways

Sonora, CA — Caltrans has a relatively short list of road projects in the Mother Lode this week.

A crew will be stationed on Highway 4 near Angels Camp this Tuesday between 9am-3pm. Improvements will be made to both the right and left roadway shoulders between Vallecito Bypass Road and the old Highway 4 connector. Travel with caution in the area.

On Highway 49 in Mariposa County, be prepared for minor delays this Tuesday through Friday from 7am to 5pm at the Merced River Bridge. Also on Highway 49, drainage work is planned this Tuesday through Friday, from 8am-4pm, from the Tuolumne-Mariposa county line to Bear Valley Road.

