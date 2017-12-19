Quantcast
Update: A Sierra Nevada Winter Weather Advisory

Dorrington Snow Accumulation
12/19/2017 5:55 am PST
Mark Truppner, MML Reporter

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet, from 8 PM tonight through 1 PM Wednesday.

Total snow accumulations will range from three to ten inches above the 4,000 foot elevation.

Plan on travel delays with chain controls. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

