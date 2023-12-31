NFC-leading 49ers visit the Commanders looking to bounce back

Ravens 49ers Football View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (11-4) at WASHINGTON (4-11)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

BETTING LINE: 49ers by 13 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 8-6-1; Commanders 6-8-1

SERIES RECORD: San Francisco leads 22-12-1.

LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Commanders 37-20 on Dec. 24, 2022, at San Francisco.

LAST WEEK: 49ers lost to Ravens 33-19; Commanders lost to Jets 30-28.

49ERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (4), PASS (2), SCORING (3)

49ERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (3), PASS (16), SCORING (3)

COMMANDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (T-21), PASS (16), SCORING (23)

COMMANDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH (23), PASS (31), SCORING (32)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: 49ers plus-8; Commanders minus-10

49ERS PLAYER TO WATCH: DE Chase Young faces his former team after being dealt to San Francisco before the trade deadline for a third-round pick. Young has 2 1/2 sacks in seven games with the 49ers, along with 23 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Young had 14 sacks in 34 career games for Washington after being drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in 2020.

COMMANDERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Jacoby Brissett. Coach Ron Rivera made the switch after pulling Sam Howell the past two games. A hamstring injury occurred later in the week, making Brissett questionable to play. The 31-year-old journeyman has been excellent in relief, but a full game against a strong opponent ratchets up the difficulty level.

KEY MATCHUP: 49ers TE George Kittle vs. Commanders defense. Whether it was former defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio or coach Ron Rivera calling the plays, Washington hasn’t stopped much in the passing game. Receivers could have a field day, but the Commanders notably lack the defender capable of handling Kittle.

KEY INJURIES: 49ers DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee) is expected out for a fourth consecutive game. … S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), WR Jauan Jennings (concussion) and OT Jaylon Moore (concussion) are also out. … G Aaron Banks (toe), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and RB Jordan Mason (illness), WR Danny Gray (shoulder) and CB Ambry Thomas (knee, hand) are questionable. … Washington put starting LT Charles Leno (calf) and C Tyler Larsen (knee) on season-ending injured reserve along with reserve S Percy Butler (wrist) and rookie RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (ankle). … CBs Kendall Fuller (knee) and Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) are also out. … RB Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to return after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury.

SERIES NOTES: This is the fourth meeting between San Francisco and Washington over the past five seasons. … The 49ers are visiting FedEx Field for the first time since 2019, making it Williams’ return if he plays. … San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan spent four seasons as Washington’s offensive coordinator from 2010-13, working for his father, Mike, when he was head coach.

STATS AND STUFF: The 49ers can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye with a win and losses this weekend by the Eagles and Lions. … QB Brock Purdy has 4,050 yards passing and needs 229 to break Jeff Garcia’s single-season franchise record of 4,278 from 2000. … Purdy threw a career-high four interceptions Monday night, marking the first time that happened for the Niners since Colin Kaepernick in 2015. … RB Christian McCaffrey is tied for the NFL lead with 21 TDs and is two shy of tying Jerry Rice’s franchise record of 23 set in 1987. … McCaffrey has at least 100 yards from scrimmage in a franchise-record eight games in a row and needs 68 this week for the fifth 2,000-yard season in team history. … P Mitch Wishnowsky has placed 13 of 47 punts (27.7%) inside the 10 for the best rate in the NFL. … Brissett was 18 of 23 for 224 yards and three touchdowns in two relief appearances the past two weeks. … WR Terry McLaurin needs six catches to become the first player in franchise history with 75-plus receptions each in four consecutive seasons. He’s 115 yards receiving away from a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season. … DTs Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne have combined for 5 1/2 sacks since Young was traded.

FANTASY TIP: All the Niners offensive players should be considered options, from McCaffrey to Kittle to Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. It’s not a question of who will have a productive day but which player will go bonkers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By The Associated Press