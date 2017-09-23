Mountain Passes Open

Snow along Ebbetts Pass HWY4 Enlarge

Sonora, CA — All three of the mountain pass are open for the weekend.

As reported here yesterday, Caltrans reported Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 120 Tioga Pass reopened Friday afternoon after plow crews removed the snow and debris blocking access to the highways. However, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass remained closed at the Mount Reba turnoff due to heavier snow there forcing crews to work into the evening. This morning Caltrans opened up Highway 4 to travelers just in time for the kick off to Calaveras County’s deer and bear hunting season.

All three of the mountain passes were closed this past Wednesday night as a weather system that included a winter weather advisory for the Sierra Nevada region moved through.

Road conditions can be found anytime by going to myMotherlode.com and clicking on traffic.

