Weekend Events In September

Tomorrow is the fall, or autumnal, equinox and there are many events planned for this weekend.

The 21st annual Concours d’Elegance to support Youth in Agriculture will be held at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys this Saturday. Read about our interview with Ironstone Concours Foundation President Gail Kautz in the KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” news story here.

Band Stand, standing up for youth in music will be held at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds as a fundraising event for Tuolumne County schools music programs and their students, details are here. Sierra Waldorf School’s “Jam To The Dam” is planned for Saturday morning at the South Shore of Lake Tullock, details are here. A fundraiser for Soulsbyville 5th Grade’s ship trip will be held at Applebees as detailed here.

At the Aronos Club in Sonora there will be a Big Happy Birthday Dance as detailed here. In Jamestown there will be the Whiskers, Wags, and Wine Tasting Event to benefit the Humane Society of Tuolumne County. There will also be Music In The Park at Rocca Park in Jamestown.

In San Andreas on Saturday the Mother Lode Bonsai Club will host its 3rd annual show at the Calaveras County Master Garden Demonstration Garden. Details and a map to the location are in the event listing here.

The Murphys, Emergency Preparedness Fair will be held on Saturday. The free half-day event will feature local businesses and agencies who will provide demonstrations, presentations and offer the latest information about emergency preparedness to help residents prepare for all natural and manmade disasters. Highlights include seminars from American Red Cross, Cal-Fire, PG&E, and Ebbetts Gas. Details are in the events calendar here. Also in Murphys at the Library will be free lecture sponsored by the Central Sierra Audubon Society “Secrets of the Burned Forest”

In Coulterville they are hosting the CoyoteFest with a car show and parade. Details on the biggest annual event in Coulterville are here. Other Calaveras events on Saturday include Fandom of the Opera, a Spaghetti Dinner and Bingo and Community Action Project Fall Equinox Fundraiser. For a list of all Saturday events go here.

