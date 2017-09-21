Quantcast
Wet Weather System Closes Mountain Passes

Sonora-Tioga Passes CLOSED
09/21/2017 6:21 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — On this final full day of summer, the Mother Lode’s regional mountain passes are closed this morning due to a storm system passing through.

Precipitation arrived in the Mother Lode last night, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for the Sierra Nevada through late this evening. As reported here, snow levels are expected to range from 6,000 to 7,000 ft. Caltrans reports this morning that Highway 108 Sonora Pass is closed at Kennedy Meadows, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass is closed at the Mount Reba turnoff and Highway 120 Tioga Pass is closed at Crane Flat. It is not immediately clear when the passes will re-open. Temperatures in the lower elevations of the Mother Lode are expected to peak in the mid-sixties today and low seventies tomorrow. However, temperatures are expected to increase back into the upper eighties, and potentially lower nineties, late next week.

