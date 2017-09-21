Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Sierra Nevada

Ebbetts Pass Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada , which is in effect from 8 AM this morning to 11 PM this evening.

An unseasonably cool weather system will bring early season snow to the Sierra Nevada today into early tonight. Snow levels are expected to range from the 6,000 to 7,000 foot elevation with most of the snow accumulations above 7000 feet.

Three to six inches of snow accumulation is possible above 7000 feet. Up to eight inches is possible over higher peaks of the Sierra Nevada. Motorists traveling into these areas today and early tonight should be prepared for slick roads. Slick roads may bring spin-outs and longer travel times. High elevation campgrounds, trails, outdoor events and recreation may all be impacted.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for slick roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Written by Mark Truppner.