Caltrans Closes A Highway 49 Lane Through Friday

Caltrans
09/11/2017 1:16 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA – Updating its slated roadwork plans this week Caltrans has added a hard closure of a full highway lane to its list.

Motorists should now anticipate one-way traffic controls on Highway 49 between Angels Creek and Centennial Lane through Friday at 5 p.m. for road repairs due to an earlier slip-out along with ten-minute delays to get through the cone zone.

The work at is part of a project contracted to George Reed, Inc. that will by the end of October repave over 21 combined miles Highways 4 and 49 in Calaveras County.

