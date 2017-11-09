Caltrans Closes A Highway 49 Lane Through Friday

Sonora, CA – Updating its slated roadwork plans this week Caltrans has added a hard closure of a full highway lane to its list.

Motorists should now anticipate one-way traffic controls on Highway 49 between Angels Creek and Centennial Lane through Friday at 5 p.m. for road repairs due to an earlier slip-out along with ten-minute delays to get through the cone zone.

The work at is part of a project contracted to George Reed, Inc. that will by the end of October repave over 21 combined miles Highways 4 and 49 in Calaveras County.

For the rest of the roadwork roundup in store this week, click here.

Written by Tori James If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.