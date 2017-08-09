Update: Significant Weather Advisory For The Sierra Nevada

The National Weather Service has issued a Significant Weather Advisory for Western Tuolumne and northeast Mariposa Counties until 4:30 PM.

At 3:38 PM, Doppler Radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rancheria Falls Wilderness Campground, moving north at fifteen mph.

Winds in excess of twenty-five mph will be possible with this storm along with possible small hail.

Locations impacted include: Hetch Hetchy Ranger Station, Miguel Meadow Ranger Station, White Wolf Campground, Rancheria Falls Wilderness Campground, Hetch Hetchy, Lower Kibbie Ridge and Paradise Meadow.

Also, At 3:48 PM PDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was located from north of Kyburz to Bear Valley and Dardanelle to Yosemite National Park.

The storms were moving northwest at ten mph. This will likely impact northeast Tuolumne, northeast Calaveras and all of Alpine County until 5 PM.

Gusty winds in excess of forty mph, nickel size hail and dangerous lightning are possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include: Kirkwood, Lake Alpine, Carson Pass, Bear Valley, Kirkwood Meadows, Kit Carson, Shriner Lake Campground, Kennedy Meadow, Twin Bridges, Ebbetts Pass, Tamarack, Dardanelle, Upper Blue Lake, Kirkwood Ski Area, Kyburz, Sierra At Tahoe, White Hall, Lookout Peak and Hermit Valley Basin.

Lightning can strike ten miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Hikers and persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Get off high points and ridges.

Additionally, the San Joaquin Valley and Mariposa Air Pollution Control Districts will expire the Air Quality Alert for Tuolumne and Mariposa Counties this afternoon.

The Alert was issued last week due to smoke impacts from surrounding wildfires.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant.

Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion as conditions dictate.

For additional information, call your local Air District office.

Written by Mark Truppner.