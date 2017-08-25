End Of August Local Events

Meals On Wheels Fundraiser Enlarge

While daytime temperatures may reach 100 degrees there are several events to enjoy throughout the Mother Lode.

Tonight is the Oakdale versus Sonora game in Sonora and the Summerville Bears are at home as well. Details are in the news story “High School Football Friday Night” here.

This weekend before Labor Day weekend is also the National Park Service’s Birthday. As detailed here, entrance fees to Yosemite will be waived.

The largest fundraiser in Tuolumne County, Meals On Wheels “Come Together” 11th Annual Dinner & Auction, will be held from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown. Details about the event were featured in the KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” interview with Meals On Wheels Co-Chairs Ron Patel and Stan Forrest posted here.

Saturday evening Twain Harte Concerts in the Pines continue at Eproson Park and MAN OF LA MANCHA continues at the Fallon House, put on by the Sierra Repertory Theatre. Underpants by Stage 3 has its last showing at the Sonora High School this weekend.

Also on Saturday join the Captain John T. Berger Scholarship Hero Workout “Johnny 232”, get a Child Passenger Safety Seat Check-up at Adventist Health Sonora or attend The Dadgum Button Show at Angelo’s Hall in Columbia State Historic Park.

Saturday in Calaveras, attend the 38th Annual Day in the Park at Mountain Ranch Park or the Calaveras Master Gardeners Open House in San Andreas. Saturday afternoon learn about the Outlaws of the Motherlode at Glory Hole Recreation Area, on New Melones Lake near Angels Camp.

In Groveland, on Saturday, there is a Rotary Shrimp Fest at Pine Moutain Lake Stables.

Sunday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is the One Voice Community Worship Celebration. Held at the John Muir Building, proceeds of the event will go to support Foothill Pregnancy Center. Details are in the event listing here, Word of Life Fellowship Pastor Patrick McDonald was today’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” as posted here.

Monday Calaveras County Water District and Calaveras Public Utility District will hold a town hall meeting Monday as detailed here.

Check out what other events are happening each day by clicking on a date in the events calendar on the right side of every MyMotherLode.com page.

For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar. If you have a local event that you’d like to have listed on the myMotherLode.com Event Calendar, use the event submission form here to let us know about it. Written by Sabrina Biehl. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.